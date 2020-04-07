Thurs at 8e|5p

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Recreate Iconic Kourtney Kardashian Moment in TikTok Debut

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Tue., Apr. 7, 2020 10:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner take TikTok?

On Tuesday, the famous mother-daughter duo made their TikTok debut with a series of fun-filled videos and even treated longtime Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans to a nostalgic surprise.

Throwing it back to the early seasons, Kylie and Kris recreated an iconic exchange between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, where the POOSH founder introduced the world to the phrase, "ABCDEFG."

Taking on the role of Scott, Kris kicked things off and mouthed along to the audio from the scene, "So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?" Following her lead, Kylie, who was portraying her older sister, responded, "ABCDEFG." Putting on her ornate oversized sunglasses, she continued, "I have to go."

Confused, Kris said, "What the heck does ‘ABCDEFG' mean?" Kylie answered, "It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over." Adding to the dramatics of the scene, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took a swig of Don Julio as the video ended.

Photos

Kardashian Confessions on Ellen

For their next video, the pair recruited Corey Gamble and Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster to help them pull off an epic "Pew Pew Pew" TikTok.

Taking place in Kylie's lavish closet, Kris, Kylie, who was holding the adorable 2-year-old, and Corey took turns walking across the cameras as the viral Auntie Hammy song played. And, they that all got a kick out of the track's special TikTok filter, which enlarges the head of the person in focus.

Kylie and Kris aren't the only members of the Kardashian family that are on TikTok. Back in January, Kourtney and Scott's 10-year-old son Mason Disick made an account and has been cementing his status as a TikTok star with videos featuring his famous family.

Like Mason, North West has also hopped on the TikTok train. Borrowing her mom Kim Kardashian's account, the 7-year-old loves to show off her creative side with fun dance videos and skits featuring her famous mom.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-comm: Revolve's WFH Must-Haves Are Cozy Chic Perfection

Revolve's WFH Must-Haves Are Cozy Chic Perfection

Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: Madewell, Old Navy, Revolve & More

Boris Johnson, Prince William

Prince William and More Royals Send Well Wishes to Boris Johnson During Coronavirus Battle

Colton Underwood, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Bachelor's Colton Underwood Says He's Made a "Full Recovery" From Coronavirus

Doctors, Nurses, Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Watch Doctors Applaud Recovered Coronavirus Patients as They Leave the Hospital

Schitt's Creek, Catherine O'Hara

Bye-Bye Bébé: Catherine O'Hara on Her Journey With Moira Rose and Schitt's Creek

Total Bellas, Episode 502, Brie Bella

Brie Bella's Mom Feels Betrayed By Her Mended Relationship With Her Father on Total Bellas

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kris Jenner , Kourtney Kardashian , Kardashian News , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Scott Disick , Stormi Webster , Corey Gamble , , Celeb Kids , Kim Kardashian , North West , Mason Disick , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.