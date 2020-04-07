Single and not ready to mingle.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner grills daughter Khloe Kardashian about her love life. As E! readers surely know, the Revenge Body host has been single since splitting from her daughter's father, Tristan Thompson, in February 2019.

"Are you dating anybody?" the famed momager inquires.

"No, not even thinking about it," the Good American mogul responds.

In fact, as Khloe notes herself, she hasn't even been on a date since the split. This news thoroughly shocks the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, who whispers "Stop!" at Khloe's confession.

"I have friends that are like, 'I want to hook you up with someone.' I just don't care," True Thompson's mom adds. "I'm focused on myself and True and that's just what I do."

Even though Kris seems disheartened by this update, Khloe declares she may "never date again."

"Khloe has definitely been through a rough year and, the fact that she says she doesn't want to date again is a little sad for me," Kris notes in a confessional. "Because, I want her to live her best life and hope that she'll have another baby one day."