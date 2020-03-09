Kourtney Kardashian doesn't play when it comes to protecting her cubs.

The 40-year-old mother of three spoke with beauty and skincare brand Rose Inc. about going from anonymity to having over 87 million followers on Instagram, becoming a household name, her latest business venture Poosh, her evolving perspective on beauty and wellness, and the "worst" part raising her kids in the public eye.

As someone who's part of one of the most infamous reality TV families ever, it's no surprise that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star has had to deal with her share of online trolls.

Most recently, the Poosh founder shared a few pictures of her son Reign Disick and a commenter decided to give their two cents about his hair, saying that the mother "really [needed] to cut his hair." To which Kourtney replied, "She really need to not worry about kids that aren't her own. He is a happy boy."

During her Rose Inc. interview, Kourtney shared that she tries to not "give energy to things that aren't worthy of [her] energy."