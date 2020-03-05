by Brett Malec | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 10:54 AM
What else are sisters for?
In this exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming 18th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner shows sister Kendall Jenner her new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain, which the fashion house used during a runway collection last year.
"I need to create a look for the models, so since you're a model, I need you here to try to create a look," Kylie tells her big sis.
"I love just having a day off with no makeup, so I must really love you for letting you do my makeup for no reason," the supermodel replies.
As Kylie tests the pallet of pastels on Kendall, the two reminisce about their teen years.
"Remember when I used to do your makeup, like in high school?" Kylie asks. "No you did not! You're such a liar," Kendall laughs.
"Kendall, you would ask me to do your makeup sometimes," Kylie says.
"More so like when I started getting bad skin, I would do my makeup in the morning and when we'd get to school every day, do you remember in the carpool line? And when we got out I'd be like, 'Is my skin OK?' You definitely lied to me," Kendall recounted. "I'm glad you did lie to me."
As the makeup session continues, Kylie gets even more heavy handed applying glittery eyeshadow and more products to Kendall.
"I feel like may have started with you wanting to figure out Balmain but then it just turned into you wanting to do my makeup," Kendall laughs.
"Killed it!" Kylie states upon finishing. "Thank you so much, Kenny, for being her, being cute. For not really needing makeup and accepting it anyway."
See the sweet sisterly moment above!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?