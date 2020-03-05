"Remember when I used to do your makeup, like in high school?" Kylie asks. "No you did not! You're such a liar," Kendall laughs.



"Kendall, you would ask me to do your makeup sometimes," Kylie says.

"More so like when I started getting bad skin, I would do my makeup in the morning and when we'd get to school every day, do you remember in the carpool line? And when we got out I'd be like, 'Is my skin OK?' You definitely lied to me," Kendall recounted. "I'm glad you did lie to me."

As the makeup session continues, Kylie gets even more heavy handed applying glittery eyeshadow and more products to Kendall.

"I feel like may have started with you wanting to figure out Balmain but then it just turned into you wanting to do my makeup," Kendall laughs.



"Killed it!" Kylie states upon finishing. "Thank you so much, Kenny, for being her, being cute. For not really needing makeup and accepting it anyway."

See the sweet sisterly moment above!