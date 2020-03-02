Mic drop!

North West just stole the show at her famous dad's Paris Fashion Week runway. On Monday, the 6-year-old star made her musical debut as she rapped an adorable song with catchy lyrics like: "This is my style."

While Ye's latest collection was a highly-anticipated event that featured unique monochromatic designs, it was North's singing chops that really made it unforgettable. And luckily for fans of the famous family, her performance was broadcast live on Yeezy's website.

As models traipsed down the runway in Kanye's newest fashion pieces, which was held at the Espace Oscar Niemeyer, the 6-year-old cutie took center stage with her rap.

"I will never do bad things / Walk to the street / What are those / I have new shoes, they're really cute."

Of course, the 42-year-old designer and rapper was beaming with joy as his daughter performed her little heart out in front of a massive crowd.