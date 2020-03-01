Returns
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Twin in Risqué Latex Outfits in Paris

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 1, 2020 4:00 PM

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Fashion Week

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian shined bright in nearly matching looks in Paris on Sunday.

The sisters slipped into skintight latex outfits by Balmain, which were fresh off-the-runway. Kim, husband Kanye West and their eldest daughter North West, and Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick were in the city for Paris Fashion Week.

The KKW Beauty founder wore a caramel-colored jacket and matching top and pants and even a hair tie, paired with stiletto sandals. Kourtney, on the other hand, skipped the jacket, opting for a chocolate top and matching pants, paired with black leather boots and a black clutch.

Models had debuted both outfits just days ago on the runway during the Balmain womenswear fall/winter 2020/2021 show in Paris. Kim posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday a video showing several pieces by the brand waiting for her in her hotel room.

"Just got to Paris and look who is in my room," she said. "Fresh off the Balmain runway."

This is insane. Olivier you are too good to me," she added, referring to Olivier Rousteing, the fashion house's creative director.

The sisters sported their looks at Kanye's Sunday Service at Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord.

Kim was later spotted wearing a dark chocolate version of her previous Balmain outfit, paired with a longer matching jacket and shoulder-length hoop earrings, while leaving her hotel.

Kim Kardashian, Paris Fashion Week

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are often spotted at Fashion Week events at home and abroad, and are fans of the Balmain brand, which collaborated last year with the Kylie Cosmetics company, founded by Kylie Jenner.

Kim has visited Paris a couple times since she was robbed at gunpoint in a hotel room in the city in 2016.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

