by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 12:48 PM
Get ready for cuteness overload!
Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet snapshot of her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, hanging out with Kim Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter, North West.
The photo showed the cousins sitting at the table for breakfast. North sported a pair of sloth pajamas while True donned a darling red nightgown. Both little ladies also accessorized their looks with some stylish Rad + Refined sunglasses.
"Great Morning!!" the Good American head captioned the picture of the dynamic duo. "Start each day with a grateful heart!! Lead and encourage them to give thanks and praise! Look at their little prayer hands."
There are certainly a lot of little ones in the famous family these days. In addition to North, Kim has three more children: Saint West (4), Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (9 months). Kylie Jenner is also the mother to Stormi Webster, and Kourtney Kardashian is the proud parent to Mason Disick (10), Penelope Disick (7) and Reign Disick (5). In addition, Rob Kardashian has a little girl named Dream Kardashian (3).
The cousins are certainly close. From celebrating birthdays and holidays to enjoying shopping sprees and slumber parties, these kiddos do it all. Stormi, Chicago and True are even called "the triplets" given their closeness in age.
But could there be any family additions in the future? Kris Jenner predicted which of her kids could welcome her next grandchild on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"Kourtney," she replied. "Or maybe Kylie. What do you think?....Maybe Kendall [Jenner]."
To see more photos of the cousins, check out the gallery above.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?