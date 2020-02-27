Khloe Kardashian may no longer be dating Tristan Thompson, but he's still family.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 18th season, Kim Kardashian sounds off on the reports that she booed the Cleveland Cavaliers player at his game.

"How was the game?" the Revenge Body star inquires.

"It was good," the SKIMS founder starts off. "I just hated the reports that were like, 'Kim is booing Tristan.'"

As E! readers surely recall, back in January, the KKW Beauty boss and husband Kanye West sat court side during the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game at the Staples Center. After a photo of Kim shouting and standing during the game went viral, the mother of four was forced to take to Twitter to clarify that she and Kanye were there "to support him."

"I was literally up going, 'Go, Tristan! Woo! Go, Tristan, Go!'" North West's mom continues. "Like, embarrassing myself and like, Lebron [James] right there and all the Lakers."