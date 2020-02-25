Returns
Mar 26 at 9e|6p

Watch the Explosive First Promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 11:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Play nice now, sisters!

We're finally getting our first look at season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (which moves to Thursdays March 26!) and things look as dramatic as ever for this famous family. Last season, tensions ran high between Kourtney Kardashian and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and things don't appear to be calming down just yet.

The clip starts off with the three oldest sisters bickering as Khloe asks Kourt, "Why do you have to have an attitude?"

"Don't involve yourself in business that is not yours," Kourt replies. "Then don't talk about it in front of me," Khloe retorts.

Later, Kim calls Khloe to drop a bombshell about her ex Tristan Thompson. "You're gonna kill me: Tristan is joining us for dinner," she tells a shocked Khloe.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Best Looks

Kim and Kourtney's feud comes to a head as they nearly get physical during a tense fight. "You have nothing to say!" Kim says before grabbing her older sis. "Don't ever come at me like that!"

"Buttons have been pushed," Kendall Jenner comments. 

Don't miss the return of KUWTK Thursday, March 26 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Moves to Thursday Nights

4 Funniest Kardashian Family Workouts

Scott Disick, Kardashians Season 18

Try Not to Laugh as Kim Kardashian & Scott Disick Take an Improv Class

Kim Kardashian Can't Stand Improv Class...But Scott Rocks!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Co-Parenting True With Tristan Thompson: "Her Dad Is a Great Person"

Khloe Kardashian Is Committed to Co-Parenting True With Tristan

E-Comm: Kanye West, The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Flax

Where to Buy Kanye West + Adidas' Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Sneakers Before They Sell Out!

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.