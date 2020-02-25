Play nice now, sisters!

We're finally getting our first look at season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (which moves to Thursdays March 26!) and things look as dramatic as ever for this famous family. Last season, tensions ran high between Kourtney Kardashian and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and things don't appear to be calming down just yet.

The clip starts off with the three oldest sisters bickering as Khloe asks Kourt, "Why do you have to have an attitude?"

"Don't involve yourself in business that is not yours," Kourt replies. "Then don't talk about it in front of me," Khloe retorts.

Later, Kim calls Khloe to drop a bombshell about her ex Tristan Thompson. "You're gonna kill me: Tristan is joining us for dinner," she tells a shocked Khloe.