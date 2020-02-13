An olive branch has been passed in the form of a dinner invitation.

In this sneak peek from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 18th season, Kim Kardashian reveals to Khloe Kardashian that she's invited her sister's ex, Tristan Thompson, to dinner. Per the Kardashian-West matriarch, this impromptu invitation has come about as she and the 28-year-old basketball star are both in New York City.

"I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cellphone from Tristan. And he was like, 'Oh my god! I'm right next door,'" the SKIMS founder relays over FaceTime. "And he's like, ‘What are you doing?' And I was like, ‘I'm gonna go have dinner with my friends.' So, I was like, 'Do you wanna come?'"

"You invited him to dinner?" a shocked Khloe responds.

As E! readers surely know, 10 months after welcoming daughter True Thompson, Kardashian and Thompson ended their relationship. Despite the drama surrounding their split, the exes have made a conscious effort to co-parent their daughter.