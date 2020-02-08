EXCLUSIVE!

Kendall Jenner Shares the Importance of Staying True to Herself In the World Of Social Media

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 7:23 PM

Kendall Jenner is sharing her wisdom about social media and being a role model.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about what it's like to be in the spotlight and remain true to herself in the midst of it all. Speaking to E! News' Victor Cruz for her latest gig as the Longchamp ambassador, the 24-year-old star kept it real.

"I think daily, I'm just trying to be the best version of myself," she expressed, after being asked what message she wants to give people who look up to her. "I really, truly believe in not trying to be someone else but just... being the best version of yourself."

She added, "I don't think you need to try to be anybody else. I think that's what I'm always trying to remember, especially in today's day in social media—when you're looking at everyone else, thinking everyone's lives are so perfect. But just being like, 'You know what? I'm dope.'"

Relive Kendall Jenner's Top Moments From the Decade: From Teen Reality Star to Top Model

She's dope indeed! 

On Friday, the supermodel owned the runway at the Tom Ford fashion show in Los Angeles, which was held at Milk Studios.

Kendall Jenner, Longchamp, New York Fashion Week

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

With New York Fashion Week already in full swing, it's only a matter of time before Kendall takes over the catwalks and makes the streets her own personal fashion show.

On Saturday afternoon, she posted a photo on Instagram Stories of her at the airport. 

In the pic, she showed off her ultra-chic and luxurious luggages that were both Louis Vuitton designs.

And it appeared the 24-year-old star made her destination because later uploaded a quick video of the fashion show she attended.

While it's unclear if she walked the runway, she definitely saw the latest and greatest designs from the Longchamp show.

Luckily, if you're a style fanatic and love all things clothes, E! News has you covered with the Fashion Week festivities happening this month. Read all about the latest updates, here!

