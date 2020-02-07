Family always comes first for Kim Kardashian.

That's why when she and Kanye West enlisted the help of a surrogate to welcome their third child, daughter Chicago West, Kim went to great lengths to ensure a positive experience for all involved. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek from Kim's latest interview with celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser for her new podcast, All's Fair, where the E! reality TV star shared new details from Chi's birth story.

Kim said she leaned on what she described as a "surrogate therapist" while building a relationship with the woman who was carrying her baby. "You get your surrogate attorney, you get your surrogate broker and then the broker recommended that we use a therapist that would communicate with me first and then communicate with her and kind of be our liaison," she explained.

It didn't take long for Kim and her surrogate, who appeared anonymously on Keeping Up With the Kardashians prior to Chi's Jan. 2018 arrival, to form a close relationship.