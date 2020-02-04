It's Stormi Webster's world... and her parents are simply living in it.

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter celebrated her second birthday with a lavish party, which was appropriately themed "Stormi World."

The former couple, who split in October 2019, reunited for the special occasion, which is something they've been doing around major holidays, birthdays and more events that relate to their baby girl.

Just two months ago, a source told E! News the two are on "good terms" and will continue to co-parent their little nugget.

"They want to keep things 'normal.' Travis is invited to all of the family events and will be there," a source previously shared. "Him and Kylie are on really good terms and want to spend every occasion together as a family of three. Kylie would never shut Travis out of holidays with Stormi and she is glad that he is included. Stormi is their first priority."