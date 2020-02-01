Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi Webster turns 2!
Kylie Jenner took to Instagram this morning to share a sweet and touching birthday tribute to her daughter, who she shares with Travis Scott, on her special day.
"And just like that she's two, happy birthday to my Stormi," Kylie wrote, alongside a series of pictures of her adorable daughter. "February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo."
Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also took to Instagram to share a special message to her granddaughter.
"Happy second birthday to my beautiful precious Stormi," wrote Kris Jenner, alongside more pics of the little one. "You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song. Your smile and energy light up a room... I cherish every moment we spend together, what a huge blessing you are!! You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you to the moon and back!!!!! Xoxo Lovey. #HappyBirthdayStormi."
Last night, Kylie also shared a picture on Instagram Stories of birthday presents for her daughter, writing, "I can't wait for my baby to wake up in the AM."
Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner shared the birthday post to her Instagram Stories, adding so many heart emojis for her niece's birthday.
Many of Kylie's friends and family also took to her comments to wish her daughter a wonderful birthday.
Sofia Richie commented, "The sweetest & happiest baby I've ever known. Happy birthday stormalooo."
Malika also commented, "Sweet as can be."
Who knows whether Kylie has any more birthday plans in store for her little one, but it's safe to say Stormi has been having the time of her life celebrating her birthday.
For starters, Stormi's mother is celebrating her birthday with the launch of the Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection and in case you've been keeping up, Kylie threw an early birthday and launch party in honor of her latest collection inspired by her daughter.
Last weekend, Kylie and her sisters took to Instagram to share pics from the beautiful butterfly themed party.
Kylie wrote on Instagram, "Each day is a blessing with you. Thank you God for these moments. It was beautiful celebrating Stormi x @kyliecosmetics. launching 2.1.20."
Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her daughter True Thompson with her cousins Stormi and Dream Kardashian at the party.
She wrote, "we celebrate the launch of the Stormi collection 2.1.20. May we always celebrate life, no matter how big or small the moment!"
Earlier this week Kylie and Travis also reunited to celebrate their daughter's birthday at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Fans also spotted Kourtney Kardashian, Kris, Corey Gamble, North West and Penelope Disick taking in all the Disney magic.
As E! readers and Keeping Up With the Kardashian's fans may recall, Kylie and Travis welcomed little Stormi into the world back in February 2018—after the beauty mogul kept the details of her pregnancy under wraps.
When she was ready, however, Kylie confirmed the arrival of her daughter with Travis in a lengthy YouTube video, titled "To Our Daughter."
"I appreciate my friends and, especially, my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could," Kylie shared at the time. "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."
Despite keeping her pregnancy away from the public eye, Kylie has shared all of Stormi's sweetest moments with her fans and followers on social media. Check out our favorite Stormi moments here!
Happy birthday, Stormi!