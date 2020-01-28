Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Details on Stormi's Birth Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Tue., Jan. 28, 2020 12:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster is almost 2 years old, and no one is more disbelief than Kylie Jenner.

The little one is celebrating her second birthday on Feb. 1, and her mama is launching the Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection on the same day in honor of it. Leading up to the collection's release, Kylie posted a video on her Instagram Story that revealed new details about Stormi's birth.

Unfortunately, she has already deleted the video with said details, but according to DailyMail.com, the clip consisted of the makeup mogul asking her fans if they wanted to see a "labor delivery, pregnancy YouTube video to tell you the whole story." In the same video, she revealed, "I actually got induced."

As she reportedly continued, "I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later. It was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys."

At another point in the video, Kylie said, "Happy early birthday to my baby. I can't believe she's about to be two."

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

Kylie gave birth to her and Travis Scott's daughter on Feb. 1, 2017. She announced the birth on her Instagram on Feb. 4, sharing with her fans that she wanted to experience pregnancy out of the public eye.

"My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," she said at the time. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

Of course, the mom has been much more open about her daughter's life in the time since she was born. And to commemorate her little girl's special day, the star has been posting photos (both throwbacks and current) and expressing her love for the mini me.

Following the party she threw for the Stormi Collection launch this past weekend, the 22-year-old shared some shots from the party on Instagram and gushed over daughter.

"Each day is a blessing with you," she wrote. "Thank you God for these moments. it was beautiful celebrating stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20."

A few weeks earlier, the reality star also shared a never-before-seen pregnancy photo.

"Throwback," she said in her caption. "Pregnant with my baby girl. I can't believe my daughter will be two soon.. #stormi."

Neither can we, Kylie. Neither can we.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Kobe Bryant

Khloé Kardashian Urges Fans to Love Harder and "Dream Deeper" After Kobe Bryant's Death

Best Kardashian-Jenner Family Pranks 2.0

Bruce Jenner Trains Kim Kardashian for "Playboy" Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reunite to Celebrate Stormi's Birthday at Disney World

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored During the 2020 Oscars Ceremony

Ariana Madix, Pop of the Morning

Ariana Madix Discusses Kristen's Role in Vanderpump Rules' Bachelorette Party Breakdown

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks

The Haunting Reality of What Was Lost When Gianna Bryant Died With Dad Kobe Bryant in That Crash

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Birthdays , Celeb Kids , Kardashians , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.