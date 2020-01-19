Talk about an iconic Kris Jennermoment!

To hold Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans over until season 18 premieres in spring 2020, we're looking back at one of the most memorable moments from KUWTK's first season in 2007.

The throwback clip finds Kim Kardashian making her momager strip down nude for a sexy photo shoot.

"So I wanna kinda give her a taste of what it's like to be uncomfortable naked," Kim reveals in the video.

After getting glammed up, Kim approves Kris' "sexual" look and reveals the barely there ensemble she wants her hot mama to model. "Kim, that's a gold thong and a gold medal and gold Loubs," Kris complains.

It's not long before Kim has Kris on a chaise lounge wearing just a bra and draped in a flag. "Show the ass," Kim instructs.