Remember When Kim Kardashian Made Kris Jenner Strip Naked for a Photoshoot?

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Talk about an iconic Kris Jennermoment!

To hold Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans over until season 18 premieres in spring 2020, we're looking back at one of the most memorable moments from KUWTK's first season in 2007.

The throwback clip finds Kim Kardashian making her momager strip down nude for a sexy photo shoot.

"So I wanna kinda give her a taste of what it's like to be uncomfortable naked," Kim reveals in the video.

After getting glammed up, Kim approves Kris' "sexual" look and reveals the barely there ensemble she wants her hot mama to model. "Kim, that's a gold thong and a gold medal and gold Loubs," Kris complains.

It's not long before Kim has Kris on a chaise lounge wearing just a bra and draped in a flag. "Show the ass," Kim instructs.

Photos

Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever!

"I feel like I'm at the gynecologists office," Kris says. LOL!

"Can we just do one with the boobs exposed? It's amazing," Kim later directs, adding, "Push 'em up so they don't look like Star Jones."

"I can't believe my mom's so comfortable being naked," Kim adds in her confessional.

"Love this process! Kim, I don't know what you're complaining about, this is great," Kris says after wrapping her sexy nude shoot. "I could do this all day long. I'm lovin' it!"

KUWTK are lovin' it too! Relive the iconic moment above.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, The Justice Project, TCA Winter Tour 2020

Kim Kardashian Says She Found Her Calling With Her Criminal Justice Reform Work

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK Bonus

Watching Kim Kardashian Pop Khloe's Pimples Is Oddly Satisfying

Kim Plays Dr. Pimple Popper on Khloe Kardashian's Face

Inside Chicago West's Minnie Mouse-Themed Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Tokyo, Japan, Instagram

Inside Chicago West's Fabulous Little Life From Custom Gear to the Best Friends a Cousin Could Want

Kylie Kicks Kris Jenner Out of Her Office - Telenovela

Chicago West, Psalm West

Chicago West Is 2! Celebrate Her Birthday by Taking a Closer Look at Her Cutest Pics

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kris Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Naked , Flashback , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.