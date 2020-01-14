SplashNews.com
Kim Kardashian is making temperatures rise!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her extremely toned body while vacationing in Mexico over the weekend. The 39-year-old reality TV personality was photographed enjoying a beach day during her trip. Aside from all of the fun she appeared to be having, it was her bathing suit that made waves.
While the SKIMS founder is known for wearing daring and dramatic designs on and off the red carpet, her latest fashion piece was her riskiest yet.
Kim slipped into a cream-colored swimsuit that made her the center of attention, as her bikini featured a racerback top that tied in the back and a cheeky thong as the bikini bottom. It's safe to say the reality TV star highlighted her, umm, assets in a showstopping swimsuit.
As if that weren't enough to get people talking, the KKW Beauty founder completed her sizzling beach lewk with large sunglasses and a long braided ponytail.
Despite Kim's fiery bathing suit making the rounds online, her Mexico trip was a short and sweet one.
According to a source, the 39-year-old beauty mogul was only on vacation for a couple of days. She flew out with her husband, Kanye West, and older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, to celebrate their mutual friend's birthday.
"Kim, Kanye and Kourtney had a quick weekend getaway to Cabo for their friend Allison Statter's 40th birthday," the insider told E! News. "They stayed at a house at El Dorado and spent most of their time there. They had breakfast by the beach and worked out in the gym. Then they had a lunch party at Flora Farms, where they toured the farm and sat on a big outdoor table to eat."
"It was a group of close girlfriends that Kim and Kourtney grew up with, along with Allison's family," the source continued. "They also had a Saturday night party on the lawn at El Dorado by the beach with music and dancing. They had lounge furniture set up under white lights and a big dinner party. Kim and Kourtney left after the party and were back in LA by Sunday morning."
Additionally, Kim took to Instagram to shower her friend with love on her big day.
"Happy 40th Birthday to my best friend in the entire world Allison!!! We've been through everything together and I'm the luckiest girl to have the same best friend my whole life," she wrote, alongside a throwback photo of the two. "My family! I'm so proud of you for being the best mom, wife and friend and run your own business while making it all look so easy. You are the most loyal friend to the end! I love you so much Ali!"
"Omg this pic is from the summer of 1996 when we were in Paris on tour with your dad and The Eagles," she added. "We kept a diary this trip and I just read it. So many amazing memories."
All in all, it looks like Kim had one fun trip in Mexico... and an even more exciting fashion moment.