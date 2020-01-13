Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami? Nope, we're here for Chicago and True Take Target.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, please make this happen ASAP.

On Monday, Jan. 13, Kim took to Instagram to post a series of videos of her daughter Chicago West and her sister's daughter True Thompson having the best day ever at the Happiest Place on Earth (yes, Target).

The two cousins seemed to be having the best Target run as they were paraded around the store in a shopping cart.

In one video, after they've gone around in circles in the shopping apart, Chicago can be heard going, "Again! Again!" That little girl loves a thrill.

In the second video, Chicago counts up to three before the two little BFF's race down the aisle in the Target shopping cart. Giggling and wiggling in the chart, the two are having the time of their life.

"Swipe for major cuteness," Kim wrote on Instagram when sharing the videos.