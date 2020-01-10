Next on Khloé's story was a video of Penelope trying out the butterflies and freckles filter. It's as adorable as it sounds.

Then True's mama posted a selfie video of her using the filter that puts cherries in your cheeks, enlarges your lips and strews freckles all over your face.

That filter is a favorite among the famous sisters. Khloé, Kylie and Kim have all been using the fruity filter on their stories throughout the week. In fact, on their way to the dinner they had with Khloé, Kylie, Kim and Kris Jennerall played around with the filter while hanging out in the backseat of a luxurious car.

Kris plays around with Kylie's hair extensions during the videos, which Kim and Kylie posted to their own Instagram stories. Corey Gamblealso plays with the hair extension at one point.

Kim also took fans on a video tour of her massive kitchen on Wednesday night, and she employed the cherry filter in her introduction.

Suffice it to say the Kardashian-Jenner family is having as much fun with these filters as we all are.