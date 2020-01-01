by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 12:05 PM
So close yet so far away!
When the clock stuck midnight and 2020 officially began, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were definitely enjoying a fun night out. But as it turns out, the on-again, off-again couple decided to celebrate separately.
E! News has learned Kylie kicked off the new year at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah with close friends including Yris Palmer and Zack Bia.
Wearing a sequin silver dress, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived after 9 p.m. and spent the evening dancing with friends.
"At midnight, she counted down with her friends and they all took videos on their phone. Kylie was in great spirits and looked like she had a fun single girls night with friends," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "She kissed her friends on the cheek at midnight but that was her only midnight kiss."
We're told that Kylie left with Yris after midnight. Our eyewitness added that she appeared to be in a "very celebratory mood."
As for Travis, it appears he spent the last day of 2019 with The Weeknd at his lavish bash in Beverly Hills. As seen on social media, the man behind "The Hills" and "I Feel It Coming" threw a celebratory party at a massive mansion.
Tacos, French fries and churros were served. And yes, the music was bumping all night long.
Despite not celebrating New Year's Eve together, there's still plenty of love between Stormi Webster's parents.
In a recent interview with XXL magazine, Travis opened up about fatherhood and admitted to always having a soft spot for Kylie.
"Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy," he told the publication. "I love her mommy and I always will."
Happy New Year you two!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?