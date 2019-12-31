Jordyn Woods Says She’s Discovered Her ''True Worth'' After Painful 2019

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 5:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jordyn Woods

Hewitt / SplashNews.com

Jordyn Woods is ready to ring in the new decade stronger than ever. 

The 22-year-old has had a transformative and difficult year to say the least. But despite the drama that has surrounded her this past year, she's continuing to reflect on the trials and tribulations and ultimately, looking forward to a new chapter of her life. 

On New Year's Eve, Woods took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself throughout the year, writing, "I don't think one picture represents this year or even this decade. Little old me would have never imagined the places I've been and where I'm going."

Woods went on to add that "this year alone she filmed multiple movies, and shows, started my fitness baby," appeared on the cover of magazines, partnered with many brands for collaborations, traveled all over the world and made new friendships. 

Further Woods wrote, "Not only have I found myself as an entrepreneur but as a young woman. This year I've grown more than ever. With growth there are pains, but Diamonds are made under pressure. I've rebirthed my relationship with God and I found my true worth." 

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship Through the Years

As fans may recall, for the majority of the year, Woods has been dealing with the aftermath of her friendship with Kylie Jenner following what allegedly happened between her and Khloe Kardashian's former ex Tristan Thompson

Ultimately, it's safe to assume that Woods' words are a callback to what's happened this year in regards to the scandal with the Good American founder's former flame

Woods's former best friend also took to Instagram to share some end of the year thoughts. 

"Happy New Years Eve... when you start to feel like things should have been better this year remember all the mountains and valleys that got you HERE... there is more to you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY xx," the Jenner sister wrote alongside a series of black and white portraits. 

"I've been given the gift of clarity this year and I just want to thank anyone that never gave up on me even in my darkest times," Woods concluded her caption on Instagram.

"I want to also thank my family, especially @elizabethwoods for getting me through. This is just the very beginning! 2020 you're not ready for us!! Drop a [black heart emoji] if you're ready for the blessings that are about to come through!!" 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Caterina Scorsone

Grey’s Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

America Ferrera, Lilly Singh, 2019

America Ferrera Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

Zoë Kravitz Proves She’s Living a Real-Life Fairy Tale in First Wedding Photos

Kim Kardashian, Saint West

Kim Kardashian's New Year's Eve Isn't Complete Without a Family Trip to Wyoming

Best Black Friday Deals, Lululemon

Best Lululemon After Christmas Sale Deals 2019

Shamin Abas, Matt Lauer

All the Details on Matt Lauer's Rumored New Romance With Shamin Abas

Matt Fraser, Meet the Frasers

Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Brings Pageant Coach to Tears During Impromptu Reading

TAGS/ Jordyn Woods , Kylie Jenner , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Tristan Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.