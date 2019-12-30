This is where Kim Kardashian draws the line.

In case you haven't been keeping up, the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to go big or go home for the holidays—especially when it comes to showering their loved ones with thoughtful and extravagant gifts.

On Friday, Dec. 27, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she and her husband Kanye West gifted their 6-year-old, North West, two items from the late Michael Jackson's closet: a jewel-adorned black velvet jacket and his "Smooth Criminal" hat. Both pieces were purchased through Julien's Auction House.

The late singer's jacket, which he wore to Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday celebration and the 50th Annual Cannes Film Festival, was sold for $65,625. The winning bid for his "Smooth Criminal" fedora was $56,250.

However, a recent article published by Refinery 29 on Dec. 30 claimed that Kim and Kanye gave North much more than that. The publication wrote that the two allegedly also gifted their daughter the shirt President John F. Kennedy was wearing when he was assassinated in November of 1963. (Refinery 29 has since edited the article to exclude this information.)

And as soon as Kim got wind of the allegations on social media, she was quick to shut them down.