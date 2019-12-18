When it comes to Christmas, Kylie Jenner is all about spreading that holiday cheer.

According to a source, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star plans to spend time with Travis Scott in the upcoming week. However, it's not for the reason you might think: the two superstars want their one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, to enjoy the holidays with of her both parents.

"Kylie and Travis will spend the holidays together with Stormi in L.A," the insider revealed to E! News. "They will be doing stuff together as a family to make it as a wonderful as possible for Stormi. Travis will be at the family party and several other gatherings as well. They are excited to give Stormi an amazing Christmas."

The source explained that despite the two calling it quits in October, they want their little nugget to have a special experience during major life events, especially around this time of year.