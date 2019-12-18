Compass/E! Entertainment
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 4:15 PM
Ever wonder where Hollywood's most famous momager gets her rest? Look no further!
Before the holidays arrive, Kris Jenner has decided to put her own penthouse unit on the market with an asking price of $2.599 million.
As you likely could have expected, this isn't your average penthouse. In fact, the condo spans 2,260 square feet with three bedrooms and four bathrooms to explore.
But perhaps it's the amenities that will make you interested in putting in an offer.
According to the online listing, the kitchen alone includes a quartz counter top, subzero Bertazzani range stove top, new hardwood flooring and extends to a private balcony seating area.
Lucky visitors can enjoy mountain views from every window and balcony. And yes, they have a beautiful walk-in closet and walk-in pantry to store all your fabulous Kardashian—Jenner items.
According to Architectural Digest, Kris still owns two other units in the complex. Her main place of residence, however, is her Hidden Hills home that has been seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Speaking of homes, anticipation is building for which house will host the always star-studded Kardashian Christmas Eve party.
While last year's party was organized by Kim Kardashian, close family friend Jonathan Cheban revealed to E! News that this month's celebration may be a little different.
"I think it should go back to Kris' house. Kris is like Santa Clause," he explained to us. "It's got to be at her house."
Jonathan added, "Kim goes over the top and it's snowing and this and that, but you know what? At Kris' we just knew what we were getting into. I knew that the thing with the fried hot dogs is gonna be there. I know that the deer will be there. I just know that somethings going on."
Wherever it will be, stay turned for some Kardashian magic.
