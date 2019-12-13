Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards, ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
by kelli boyle | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 8:29 AM
Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards, ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
This is a case for the FBI.
On Thursday, Queen Bey's father, Mathew Knowles, shared a throwback video of Beyoncé in 1992 doing an interview on a news show in Houston, Texas. (This was the era of her life when she and Kelly Rowland were in a girl group called Girls Tyme.)
Almost instantly, the trusty internet noticed that the woman interviewing the young star looked a lot like the Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner. The woman's name is not revealed in the video.
As Knowles wrote in the caption, "This week's #throwbackthursday also comes from back in '92. Beyonce was about 11 years old and already working hard. Here she is talking about getting over stage fright. "
One fan's tweet in response to the video ended up going viral. As they wrote, "Hold the hell up! Is that Kris Jenner interviewing an adolescent Beyoncé?" Admittedly, the woman does look a lot like Jenner. Even down to the iconic short haircut and makeup style.
Alas, a source tells E! News that the interviewer is not, in fact, the famous momager. But the internet's reactions to the video are still a hilarious read.
As one fan tweeted, "Is this a glitch in the matrix." Chimed in another, "Kris Jenner interviewing Beyoncé lol! Man the world is too small."
Not everyone was convinced that this was the mother of six, however.
As one Instagram user wrote in the comments of Knowles' post, "People. There's no way Kris was moonlighting as a local news anchor in Houston."
It does seem pretty unlikely that this would be Jenner interviewing the living legend.
At the time the interview occurred in 1992, the matriarch was already busy raising Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian in California and was married to Caitlyn Jenner. Kendall Jenner would soon be born in 1995, and Kylie Jenner came along in 1997. The reality star didn't live in Texas at the time, so it's pretty improbable that she was a news anchor in Houston.
But hey, now we know there's a Kris Jenner doppelgänger out there!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?