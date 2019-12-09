by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 11:13 AM
No matter what happens in the Kardashian household, it's family over everything.
On Sunday night's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers watched as Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian confronted Kourtney Kardashian on her involvement—or lack thereof—with the E! reality series.
"You, as our manager, should want this show to be successful," Khloe snapped at Kris Jenner. "And you should talk to Kourtney and say, 'Ok, Kourtney. If you're not willing to bring anything, than you're done.'"
"Everyone needs a f--king consequence," Kim added. "Let's show her. If she doesn't want to show up, if she doesn't want to work, she has too many f--king boundaries, she's out."
Despite some on-screen drama, Khloe took to Twitter and expressed her love for all of her sisters even amid the disagreements.
"I love all of my sisters more than anything!!! We may get frustrated with one another at times. We literally are never apart so that's expected but I will always love them," Khloe proclaimed to her followers. "No matter what nothing will break our bond. Nothing."
E!
She continued, "I love my mom so much! But I was speaking to my manager and my co worker. Kim and I are exhausted from picking up the slack and working overtime since they won't film #KUWTK."
According to Khloe, she has an "equal contract" with Kourtney and Kim. As for Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, they have different agreements.
And while Kourtney expressed on camera her desire to keep some family moments off camera, Khloe showed understanding on social media.
"If we all started concealing major areas of our life then what would there be to film? I'm completely OK with people having boundaries but you have to be present in the areas you're willing to share #KUWTK," she shared. "We aren't forcing anybody to film but when you sign a contract you have to hold up your end of your obligations. That's what sucks. You can't stop something midway or if you want to there has to be a dialogue about it. Can't just dip on us."
Watch the Sunday's full episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians online now.
