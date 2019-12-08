Sunday
9e|6p

Kim Kardashian's Daughters North and Chicago West Are Twinning in Adorable Instagram Photo

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 1:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chicago West, North West

Instagram

Talk about the perfect big sister. 

On Sunday, Dec. 8, Kim Kardashian posted an adorable picture of her two daughters Chicago Westand North West twinning to the max. According to Kim's caption, North was the one who decided to dress up in twinning outfits. Looks like North is loving being a big sister to little Chi. 

"That time North dressed Chi in matching outfits," Kim captioned her photo on Instagram

The two beautiful girls were pictured wearing denim shorts, Yeezy sneakers, similar tops and what looks like bunny ears. While Chi is looking away from the camera, North is all smiles with her hand over her little sister, crouching down to take a picture alongside her. 

Lately, the 39-year-old mother-of-four has been giving us all the feels sharing various pictures of her adorable children. 

Earlier this week, Kim shared a series of pictures on Instagram of her sons Psalm West and Saint Westlooking as precious as ever, cozying up together. It looks like Saint and North respectively are really stepping into their big brother and sister roles, loving and protecting their younger siblings. 

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned the photo. 

Photos

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos

And this weekend, the whole Kardashian-West family came together to celebrate Saint's 4th birthday with a dinosaur-themed party

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the family threw the cutie a Jurassic Park-themed party. 

Kim and sister Khloe Kardashian shared adorable pictures and videos from the birthday party on their Instagram pages, including a clip of the guest of honor earing a carnivorous dinosaur mask handed to him by big sister North. 

Guests of Saint's fun bash included cousin True Thompsonand even his baby Psalm joined him on his special day. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lil Nas X, 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch

Lil Nas X Opens Up About Being in the Spotlight: ''It Eats Away at Me''

Wonder Woman Poster

First Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Takes Gal Gadot's Superhero to New Heights

Emma Stone, Dave McCary

Emma Stone Flashes Engagement Ring at SNL After-Party with Fiancé Dave McCary

Emma Watson

Emma Watson is Setting a New Fashion Trend at the Little Women World Premiere

Juice Wrld, Lil Yachty, Instagram

Juice Wrld's Death Mourned by Lil Yachty, Travis Scott and More Celebs

Caroll Spinney, Big Bird

Caroll Spinney, Sesame Street's Big Bird, Dead at 85

Jennifer Lopez, SNL

Jennifer Lopez Busts Out Her Iconic Green Dress on SNL: 5 Best Moments From the Show

TAGS/ North West , Chicago West , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Saint West , Celeb Kids , , Celebrities , Life/Style , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.