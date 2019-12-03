VEM / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian's latest fashion ensemble is throwing it back...
On Tuesday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made everyone nostalgic when she was spotted wearing a vintage Virginia Beach tee that was knotted in the back. Naturally, this throwback t-shirt hack, which was a huge trend in the '90s and early aughts, showed off her best ass-ets.
It helped that her low-rise pants were also gasp-worthy, which made the knotted tee accentuate her small waist.
The 39-year-old beauty mogul paired her retro top with snakeskin-printed pants that were laced up throughout the side seam and front. It was a rocker-chic lewk that certainly made heads turn during her afternoon outing. Of course, she threw on her signature sandal heels to complete her statement-making ensemble.
Right now, Kim is enjoying the city of Miami with her sister, Kourtney Kardsahian, and best friend, Jonathan Cheban (aka Foodgod). The trio is expected to attend the Dior show in the evening, but it looks like the KKW Beauty founder got a head-start when it came to playing up her style.
Kourtney also opted for a fun and flirty get-up during their Miami outing. The Poosh founder donned sunny yellow pants and a fitted black sleeveless shirt.
She and Kim rocked the same hairstyle, in which they slicked their hair back in tight buns that were parted in the middle. The two siblings also accessorized with large rounded sunglasses.
If anything, the SKIMS founder's daring ensemble comes as a nice surprise considering she recently shared that she wants to dress less sexy.
"I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time," the reality TV personality explained in an interview with New York magazine last month. "And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper Magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off."
"I also did think, like, Okay, I'm here in the White House and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie," she continued. "And I was thinking, I hope they don't see this. I have to go back there next week."
Despite Kim's decision to tone down her sultry outfits, that doesn't mean she's not having some fashion fun. Her latest ensemble is proof!