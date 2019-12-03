Kendall Jenner's safety has been threatened.

Late Monday night, a man named Richard Eggers was arrested for trespassing on the 24-year-old's California property, E! News can confirm. Eggers allegedly scaled the fence of her Hollywood Hills home and began making his way toward her house. Thankfully, the reality star is OK, E! News has learned. The intruder was not near her home and her great security team was able to catch him.

Back in September, according to TMZ, Eggers had been spotted on Jenner's security cameras, but he had run away before her team was able to catch him.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Jenner has had to deal with intruders. Back in 2016, a 25-year-old man was arrested for stalking after he was found standing in her driveway waiting for her to arrive home.

"I, literally, once a week have a stalker, maybe more, twice a week," she previously said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Some show up at my house, every single day."