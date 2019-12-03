Sunday
Revisit the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Charitable Moments in Honor of Giving Tuesday 2019

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 6:00 AM

Best way to make your day worthwhile? Make it all about making a difference. 

The Kardashian-Jenners lend a hand in this compilation video spotlighting the KUWTK family's past volunteer efforts, from Kris Jenner's community center renovation to Kim Kardashian's transitional housing fundraiser and more. Since today is Giving Tuesday (an annual celebration of giving back, which falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S.) we thought we'd glean a bit of inspiration for ourselves on this year's helpful holiday.

"We've gotta do something to help create a safe space," Justin Mayo, executive director of a philanthropy-focused non-profit organization called Red Eye, tells Kris in a Kardashians scene from 2018. Their conversation concerns South L.A.'s Watts Community Center, which was at risk of permanent shutdown at the time.

"If [the center] had an outdoor play area, wouldn't that be good?" Kris asks, and Mayo confirms, "It'd be incredible," adding, "There's endless possibilities."

Khloe Kardashian Is the Best Gift Giver on Revenge Body

"I'm so optimistic that this is going to make the community a better place," says Kris. And it's clear her children have taken a note from the Kar-Jenner matriarch's attitude.

"Today, I have an amazing party planned to support the Alexandria House, a long-term shelter for women," Kim explains in another KUWTK clip that originally aired in 2017.

"There's a lot that can be done in our community," the entrepreneur and activist continues, speaking about L.A.'s rising homeless population. "And it starts with just getting the information."

Look back on additional community-benefiting ventures from the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in the full mashup video above!

See the Kardashian-Jenners Giving Back: Giving Tuesday 2019

