by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Dec. 1, 2019 7:00 PM
Diamonds are a girl's best friend. But what if the said diamonds are from an ex?
On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian was left conflicted after ex Tristan Thompson gifted her with lavish presents for her birthday. The first present the mother of one received was a stunning diamond necklace, which was waiting for Kardashian in her hotel room.
The Good American mogul was shocked by the expensive gesture, especially since she was out of town for an appearance.
"We're in another state. I'm in a random hotel room. I'm thinking, 'How did Tristan know where I am? My room number?'" Kardashian shared in a confessional. "I'm thinking so many things that, I guess, I'm in shock."
As E! readers surely know, 10 months after welcoming daughter True Thompson, Kardashian and Thompson ended their relationship. Despite the drama surrounding their split, the exes have made a conscious effort to co-parent their daughter.
Of course, Kardashian worried that this gift was meant to be more than a co-parenting present, something she wasn't comfortable with.
"I just want to really make sure there's no expectations. Like, if I accept something, is that misleading to Tristan?" Kardashian further added. "It's the sweetest, kindest gesture. But that still doesn't mean, 'Ok! A necklace is just gonna fix everything.'"
This was made abundantly clear when Kardashian FaceTimed her ex to thank him for the present. After Thompson said he gifted Kardashian the necklace "just because," the 35-year-old joked that the NBA star was never "this nice" when they were together and declared the piece of jewelry a birthday gift.
"I don't want someone giving me diamonds for no reason," Kardashian quipped to Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray after ending her call with Thompson. "It freaks me out."
In the evening, during a FaceTime with True, Khloe dodged Tristan's "I love you" with a "thank you." Following some teasing by the twins, the E! personality explained her hesitation.
"You know, I've already seen how this ride goes and I don't enjoy it," Kardashian expressed. "Why would I want to do it for a third time?"
"Metaphorically speaking, you too god damn old for amusement parks," Haqq McCray responded in support. "Enough is enough."
The situation became more complicated after Thompson additionally gifted Kardashian a pink diamond "promise ring." At first, Kardashian felt she could not accept the costly present.
"I was like, 'I really appreciate it. I don't think I can accept it,'" Kardashian relayed to Scott Disick on her birthday. "He's like, 'Just think about it. It's yours.' I go, 'Not everything needs to be bought.'"
Disick was more than shocked by Thompson's birthday gift for Kardashian, as it looked "fully like an engagement ring." Yet, it wasn't the over-the-top presents that Kardashian appreciated.
According to Kardashian, alongside the pink diamond, Thompson gave her "the nicest, longest card."
"The card was literally something I've been waiting for forever," the reality TV veteran noted. "And it was like, in his bad handwriting, which is what I wanted! Just something tangible, that I can keep."
After Disick highlighted that Thompson's actions showed that he had empathy, Kardashian revealed the encouraging words she said for her former flame
"And I said, 'This is a beautiful new you that I'm seeing,'" Khloe relayed. "'I just don't want there to be any blurred lines or you to think anything.'"
Kardashian further shut down reunion speculation by stating there was "nothing romantic between Tristan and I."
Even though Kardashian worried about blurring her boundary lines, she chose to keep the jewelry and "to have a healthy, kind and yes, a loving relationship" with Thompson.
"Tristan is really trying to show that he's sorry on a daily basis, whether that be a nice gift, a text. I do appreciate that because I know that he's trying," Kardashian concluded. "So, I think we're slowly moving into the right direction of being friends, as well as excellent co-parents."
