Kris Jenner, this day is for you!
Just days after Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday in Palm Springs, another Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is turning another year older.
That's right! Kris is officially 64 today and she's already receiving a whole lot of love on social media.
"Happy Birthday mama!!!! Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world. I don't know how you do it!" Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special. You've given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world! I can't wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much!"
Khloe Kardashian and Kendall took to Instagram Stories and shared throwback photos and must-see video of their mom.
As for Kourtney Kardashian, she shared special footage of Kris singing her heart out during a girls' night. "Happy birthday to the queen of everything (karaoke included)," she joked on Instagram.
Kris also received some birthday love from her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble. In a collage of photos from recent couple's trips, the businessman looked back on more than a few special moments in their romance.
"Will always make u smile & have your back... Love u 1000x... Happy K day bab. @krisjenner," he shared online.
Close friends including Faye Resnick and Kyle Richards also kick started the day by spreading birthday cheer to the self-proclaimed momager.
"Happy birthday @krisjenner I love your beautiful, kind, thoughtful, fun, generous ,loyal, caring soul. Anyone fortunate enough to call you a friend is a lucky person," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote online. "Happy birthday my friend. I love you."
So what's the plan for this special day? For now, the famous family is keeping plans top secret. But if any past birthdays are any indication, family is going to rule in this famous household.
Happy birthday, Kris! Enjoy the day!