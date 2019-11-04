Stormi Webster has some swag!

For any and all pop culture fans looking for a Monday pick me up, Travis Scott certainly delivered when he took to Instagram with not one but two new photos of his daughter.

With the Southern California sun shining bright, Travis captured candid photos of his baby girl walking in what appeared to be their family driveway.

And between her black tank-top, camo jeans and comfortable sneakers, Stormi's outfit is on point for fall.

"Going to music class then imma come back for da pool daddy," Travis captioned the photo to his 21.5 million followers.