We dare you: Try to keep up with the Kardashians this Halloween.

As your favorite celebrities celebrate the spooky holiday, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are going all out in the costume department.

Whether attending the hottest Hollywood party or visiting the local pumpkin patch, this famous family is celebrating in style.

If you're looking for adorable shots of True Thompson dressed up as an Ooompa Loompa, you found it. Hoping to admire Kylie Jenner's Little Mermaid costume with Jessica Rich heels? We're definitely highlighting the head-to-toe look. As for Kim's Legally Blonde outfit? It's better than the bend and snap.

And perhaps the best part is trick or treating hasn't even started yet. In other words, the Halloween fun is just beginning.