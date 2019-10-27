Sunday
Stormi Webster Channels Mom Kylie Jenner With Epic Halloween Costume

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Oct. 27, 2019 6:46 PM

Like mother, like daughter!

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster just won Halloween with her fabulous and spot on costume. The one-year-old cutie knocked it out of the park by channeling her famous mother.

However, Stormi didn't wear any ole outfit that the 22-year-old has rocked, instead she copied her mother's lewk from the 2019 Met Gala. That's right, the one-year-old star donned an extravagant feather-adorned lavender gown, a long colorful wig and jewel-encrusted handbag. 

"My baby!!!!!!!!," the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared on Instagram, alongside several pics of her baby girl dressed to the nines. " i cant handle this!!!!" 

"Omg I can't deal," Sofia Richie commented.

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star might recall that she walked the Met Gala red carpet in a custom-made Versace gown. The beauty mogul's larger-than-life design was made of interlaced crystal mesh, Swarovski crystals and ostrich feathers. It also had removable, feather sleeves.

Of her jaw-dropping dress, she said in a video for Vogue that she didn't want to regret her fashion choices.

"I don't want to look back at the look and say, 'I wish we did shorter hair,' or 'I wish we didn't do colored hair,' 'I wish we didn't do this,'" she explained. "I'm very hard at making final decisions because I see a lot of different visions," she said. "I just try not to stress myself out. I'm like, 'Alright, I'm just going with my gut. Hopefully, it works. I'm gonna own it.'"

Stormi wasn't the only one who stole the show with her costume. On Saturday night, Kylie also channeled an iconic star: Madonna. The reality TV personality and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou dressed up as Madonna and Britney Spears from their infamous performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

You know, the performance where the two legends locked lips in front of the entire world and caused a stir. Well, Kylie and Stassie recreated that moment and kissed on her Instagram Stories video.

With Halloween still days away, we can't wait to see what else Stormi and Kylie do for the spooky holiday.

