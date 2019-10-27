Like mother, like daughter!

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster just won Halloween with her fabulous and spot on costume. The one-year-old cutie knocked it out of the park by channeling her famous mother.

However, Stormi didn't wear any ole outfit that the 22-year-old has rocked, instead she copied her mother's lewk from the 2019 Met Gala. That's right, the one-year-old star donned an extravagant feather-adorned lavender gown, a long colorful wig and jewel-encrusted handbag.

"My baby!!!!!!!!," the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared on Instagram, alongside several pics of her baby girl dressed to the nines. " i cant handle this!!!!"

"Omg I can't deal," Sofia Richie commented.

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star might recall that she walked the Met Gala red carpet in a custom-made Versace gown. The beauty mogul's larger-than-life design was made of interlaced crystal mesh, Swarovski crystals and ostrich feathers. It also had removable, feather sleeves.