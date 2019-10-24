There's never been a better time to start keeping up with Kim Kardashianand Kanye West.

With just a few hours remaining until the rapper drops his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King, Kanye made a rare red carpet appearance alongside Kim on Thursday in New York City. The celebrity couple turned out for the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala in support of designer Rick Owens and his wife, French fashionista Michèle Lamy.

Kim shimmered in a metallic purple, one-shoulder ensemble by Owens, while Kanye rocked his own version of a Canadian tuxedo and chunky sneakers.

Prior to their date night, fans spotted Kanye filming a surprise segment for tonight's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Nearly two months have passed since the 21-time Grammy winner first announced the album, but when it's Sept. 27 release date came and went without new music, Yeezy fans were left wondering if they'd ever get to experience his Sunday Services-inspired project.