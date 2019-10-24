Keep the makeup away from North West.

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian loves and appreciates all things beauty. Whether it's getting ready for a red carpet event or perfecting her KKW Beauty line, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star always has some makeup tools near her.

So perhaps it's to be expected that her kids have a curiosity with mom's products. According to Kim, however, they may have to wait before they put on any makeup.

"North is trying to get in on the makeup but she's being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager," Kim shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating the arrival of KKW Beauty in Ulta Beauty stores. "It's a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what's best."

The E! star continued, "I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn't really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss."