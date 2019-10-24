Sunday
Khloe Kardashian Says She Misses Lamar Odom "All the Time" in New KUWTK Sneak Peek

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 7:00 AM

Will Khloe Kardashian have a face-to-face meeting with ex Lamar Odom?

This very question is raised in a clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While sitting down with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, the Good American mogul reveals the former NBA star reached out to her amid his press tour.

Even though True Thompson's mom admits she misses Odom "all the time," she makes it clear that she has no intention to get back together with the 39-year-old.

"So, he called me and he was like, 'I just knew we were all gonna talk again at some point. I'm just so happy,'" the Revenge Body star reveals. "He was like, 'I would love to see you. I've been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.'"

During the sit down, Kim reveals she is in favor of Khloe and Lamar meeting face-to-face as it may allow the mother of one to express any unresolved issues.

However, Khloe shares that she has no regrets when it comes to how she handled her breakup with Lamar and his overdose.

"I always felt after, I think this overdose, that I did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health," the 35-year-old-further relays. "Once I saw that he, you know, wasn't in the headspace to really want to change his bad situation then I was fine letting him go."

In fact, Khloe notes that she "never thought twice" about why she stopped talking to Lamar. Still, as the E! personality highlights in a confessional, having "a decent, nice conversation with Lamar" has left her feeling conflicted over what to do next.

"I don't want to mislead him in any way, but I would like to meet with him," Kardashian expresses to the KUWTK camera.

Although the KKW Beauty boss offers to join Khloe for a meeting with Lamar, the Strong Looks Better Naked author still seems skeptical about the suggested face-to-face.

See Khloe's chat about Lamar with Kim and Kourtney in the video above!

