Kim Kardashian's birthday is filled with gifts—for fans!

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrates her big day today, family members are sharing heartfelt messages on social media. And yes, there are epic throwback photos included.

"There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you. There are SO many things, so I will only name a few. For all the years of your life, you have glowed from the inside out. There has always been a magnetic energy about you," Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram. "You've written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, You leave people better."

The Good American designer continued, "You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full. I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated! We all love you so much!"

Watch

Kim Kardashian West's Mommy 101 Moments on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner also kicked off the week with a special message to her sister.

"I'm so blessed to have you in my life!! Your love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched," she wrote. "I love you in this life and beyond!!!"

Ultimately, these are only the beginning when it comes to heartfelt messages and special photos from family members. See more pictures from Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and more below.

Kim Kardashian, TBT Birthday

Instagram

Picture Day

When celebrating Kim Kardashian's 39th birthday on Instagram, Kris Jenner shared a variety of throwback photos featuring her daughter.

Kim Kardashian, TBT Birthday

Instagram

Party Time

"You are such a force of nature. You are an incredible daughter, mommy, wife friend and sister," Kris wrote in her birthday post. " Thank you for shining your bright light on everyone you love."

Kim Kardashian, TBT Birthday

Instagram

Most Stylish Kid

Before walking the red carpet at award shows or the MET Gala, this Keeping Up With the Kardashians star always had a love for fashion.

Kim Kardashian, TBT Birthday

Instagram

Party of 5

We can only wonder what North West and her siblings are gifting mommy for her special day.

Kim Kardashian, TBT Birthday

Instagram

Mom's Best Friend

"You are always leading the way and showing us your true super power with how you are always reaching out to others," Kris wrote on Instagram. "You are so kind, generous, and compassionate and I'm so proud of the amazing woman you have grown into. I love you so much and I'm beyond blessed to be your Mom."

Kim Kardashian, TBT Birthday

Instagram

Superstar

Some throwback photos may just prove that Kim was destined to be a star.

Kim Kardashian, TBT Birthday

Instagram

Family Over Everything

No matter how old or young Kim was, she always knew that family took priority.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

Power of KImye

When celebrating Kim's birthday, Kendall Jenner was able to share a new candid photo of the beauty mogul and her husband.

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Power of Sisters

Growing up with Kim as your older sister doesn't look that bad to us.

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Throwback Style

When Kim was in charge, it was always a fashion party.

