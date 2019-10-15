The drama doesn't stop for the Kardashians.

This point is made abundantly clear in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 17 midseason teaser. For starters, there appears to be a divide within the normally resilient Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"I feel like the really funny side of you guys outweighed the mean side. And I feel like it's gotten a little Mean Girls," Kris Jenner warns in the footage above. "As much as I love you, you fight a lot dirtier than you used to."

And it appears that Jenner has a reason to be alarmed. Case in point: Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian seem to be at odds over a "Candyland"-themed party.

After the Poosh.com founder calls her sister "the biggest f--king evil person on the planet," Kim responds by "firing" the oldest Kardashian.

"We're firing Kourtney! She's out," Kanye West's wife declares.

Yet, does Kourtney actually care? Apparently, the mother of three wouldn't care if the show ended.