Kourtney Kardashian is letting her worlds collide.

The reality TV personality seems to be doing it all. From launching her lifestyle website Poosh to filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians to spending time with her family. Chatting with E! News at Create and Cultivate, a women's empowerment event, the 40-year-old star talked about bringing everything together and why it's so important for her to do so.

"It's interesting because I used to, as a working mom, really try to separate work from my mom time," she shared. "I recently thought it's a great thing for my kids to be able to see me in working mode."

She continued, "Even at our Poosh event, I had Penelope [Disick] come. She really wanted to spend the day with me and I thought, 'You know what, let her see her mom in action.'"

The reality TV personality shares three kids with ex-partner Scott Disick—Mason Disick, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4. The two have become masters at co-parenting, so much so, that an upcoming episode of KUWTK will show them vacationing together with Scott's girlfriend, Sofia Richie.