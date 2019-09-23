Keeping up with three growing kids is hard. But when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, they're trying their absolute best to master it while co-parenting.

Oh Sunday's latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the friendly exes both agreed that spanking their children is never the best way to respond to bad behavior. They also both disagreed on Corey Gamble's philosophy about scolding kids.

"If you kid scratches me in the face, you don't think they deserve to get popped?" Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend asked.

Spoiler alert: Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick's parents for sure don't think so.

"I definitely think our children's behavior should be dealt with between Kourtney and I," Scott later shared in a confessional. "We've gotten this far and we've done a pretty good job, so I think we can handle it from here."