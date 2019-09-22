It's time to keep up with the Kardashian at the 2019 Emmys.

On Sunday night, Kim Kardashianand Kendall Jenner stepped out on the red carpet in looks that turned heads for all the right reasons. The Skims owner wowed in a black Vivienne Westwood gown, while her model sis stunned in a Richard Quinn floral dress.

Together, they will be presenting the award for Outstanding Reality TV series, a category that didn't even exist when their famous show first premiered. "I was just looking back at footage and I came in like 2009 and sang this little bit about reality shows with Jimmy Fallon when he hosted and it was super embarrassing," Kim shares.

However, Kendall begs to disagree. "It was so good," Kendall laughs.

Looking back on the beginning of the series, the two celebs remember that there was a "positive" reaction from their friends and families. "It didn't change my life as much as you might've thought it would in school," Kendall explains.

Kim adds, "Everyone was super chill."