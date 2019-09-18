Wait, what?!

Kris Jenner takes a tumble in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians—apparently, at the hands of her daughter's home security team. Details of the altercation remain a little murky at this point, but Kim Kardashian is still understandably panicked when Khloe Kardashian calls to tell her, "Your security just f--king tackled mom." Question mark. Exclamation point. Question mark. Question mark. Question mark.

"We just called 911," the Good American boss continues, as Kris shouts "my neck!" in the background. "This is crazy."

It seems safe to say all parties would probably have to agree on that, but can we back up for a second? What is going on right now?