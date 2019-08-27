by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 7:28 AM
The Kardashian-Jenners are switching things up!
It's almost Turkey Day 2018 in this bonus clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 16th season, and Kris Jenner has grand plans for her family's upcoming celebration. Remember when Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and their three kids put on matching pajamas and took pictures in Palm Springs? Though we figured Kris was behind the heartwarming slumber party situation all along, here's confirmation.
"I want to take everybody to the desert," the matriarch tells Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in the new clip. "How much fun would that be, for us all to be together there?"
Khloe reminds everyone that she won't be able to take part in this year's holiday festivities since she and True Thompson are heading to Cleveland for Thanksgiving, but her sisters are all in and their mom couldn't be happier.
"I'm so excited that we're all gonna be in Palm Desert and celebrate Thanksgiving and start a new tradition," Kris continues, and her daughters sound equally jazzed about the forthcoming cross-generational sleepover.
"I love that we're all staying together. That's what makes it so fun," adds Kim, who shared photos of her own little ones enjoying the get-together at grandma's picturesque vacation home last November. "Even if there's sleeping bags and we're figuring it out and sleeping on the couch, that's what makes it fun."
Hear more about the newfangled family tradition—and soak up some holiday spirit while you're at it—in the bonus clip above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?