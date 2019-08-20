Your face always says it all!

On Tuesday morning, Kim Kardashian started off her day by sharing new photos of her children.

What started off as North West cuddling with Psalm West quickly turned a bit sassy when Saint West joined in on the photo shoot.

"It was going so good.... swipe," Kim wrote on Instagram with the laughing emoji as Saint and North shared some serious side eye.

So what's the reason behind the hilarious facial expression? It's probably the simple reasoning that kids will be kids. But perhaps Nori just wanted some quality time with her youngest sibling? Or maybe the couch wasn't big enough for the both of them?