SUN, SEPT. 8
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick Took Shots of What in Bali?!

by Brett Malec | Tue., Aug. 13, 2019 6:00 AM

Shots! Shots! Shots!

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are getting their health and wellness on in this bonus clip from last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The video shows the dynamic duo meeting with local women during a tea ceremony while on their family vacation to Bali last year

"For Miss Kim, I will offer you the turmeric and tamarind to keep you more beauty," a Balinese women tells Kim as she hands the E! star a shot glass-sized cup. "I give you a bit only because the taste a bit strong at first."

Kim downs the beauty elixir, which promises to enhance her "inner beauty," according to the tea lady.

"If it brings out the beauty, I'll drink a bathtub full," Kim jokes.

"There's something about it that I taste a hint of a churro," Kim tells shot with a laugh. "I swear I taste a little bit of a churro in there. It's definitely gingery but then my under taste is like...I wanna know if you taste it.

Scott takes a shot an confirms it has a "cinnamon" taste.

"Your taste buds are strong my friend," Scott jokes.

Watch the Balinese beauty treatment go down above!

