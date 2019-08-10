Get ready for your heart to explode with pure joy.

Since it's Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday, she's been pulling out all of the stops for the special occasion. From celebrating on a reportedly $250 million yacht in Italy to getting showered with lavish gifts from her beau Travis Scott, it's definitely been a birthday to remember.

However, it looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's greatest gift is her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Taking to social media on Saturday afternoon, the 22-year-old the beauty mogul shared the sweetest (and most swoon-worthy) video of baby Stormi singing happy birthday to her.

"Happy birthday, mommy," the 1-year-old cutie sang alongside the Kylie Cosmetics founder. "Happy birthday to you."

Making the clip even more special? The mother-daughter duo appeared to be twinning with their matching white outfits. The reality TV star's 'fit looked like a feathery frock, while Stormi's appeared to be a tulle dress.