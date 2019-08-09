When in Rome...dress as Kylie Jenner does.

The Hollywood trendsetter traded in California living for the Mediterranean this week when Kylie and co. jetted off to Italy in celebration of her upcoming 22nd birthday on Saturday. While the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and some of her famous family and friends, among them mom Kris Jenner, boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster, have gotten comfortable on a yacht for the trip, the stars have also been spotted taking in the sights on land in Positano and Capri.

Wherever the luxurious trip takes the birthday girl, she of course has a glamorous wardrobe to match.