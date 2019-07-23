Stormi Webster is growing up before our eyes.

It feels like just yesterday Kylie Jenner's now-15-month-old daughter was born and now she's already mastering her alphabet, numbers and colors. In adorable clips shared by her makeup mogul mama, the youngster correctly picks out the letters "A" and "O" from one of her alphabet toys, counts with her mom, gives her a heart-shaped block and identifies the color purple.

"My smart baby," the proud mom wrote on her Instagram story.